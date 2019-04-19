Stephen m. Kvidera



Born: February 7, 1950; in Adrian, MI



Died: April 16, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Steve Kvidera, age 69 of McHenry passed away April 16, 2019. He was born February 7, 1950 in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Ervin and Mary Kvidera.



Steve is survived by his wife Janice (Berkley) Kvidera whom he married March 8, 1975 in Woodstock. He is also survived by his children: Linda (Brendan) Murphy and Joni Smith, his grandchildren: Ian Murphy, Berkley Murphy, Chelsi Smith, Zack Smith, Krista Smith and Derreck (Andie) Smith, his great grandchildren: Nola and Jaysa, his siblings: Kay (Geno Nicholas) Shackelford, Jan (Jim) Jedlicki, Mary Lou (Jerry) Sosnowski, Erv Kvidera and Joe (Dan Carnes) Kvidera as well as his nieces and nephews: Robb, Chris, Peter, Jarrett, Sam and Regan.



Steve was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 150 for 47 years, he also was Past Worshipful Master of the Wauconda Masonic Lodge #298.



There will be a visitation for Steve on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 23rd, 11:30 AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Wauconda Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund.



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahle-moore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 19, 2019