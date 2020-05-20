William Snyder
1955 - 2020
William Snyder

Born: December 24, 1955

Died: May 8, 2020

William Snyder, 64 of Marengo, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Journey Care Hospice facility in Barrington. Born December 24, 1955 in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson the son of John and Ursula (Herrndorf) Snyder. Married his loving wife Joy Sible on September 19, 1980.

William was a meat cutter by trade where he worked for Michaels Foods and Thompsons Foods. He enjoyed woodworking, caring for his horses and going on outings with his brother.

He is survived by his wife Joy and brother, Frank (Karen) Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother, Mike and his nephew, Jason.

A memorial service will be held at later date with details to be published prior. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. John Freund, Director, 847-683-2711.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
