Adolph F. "Jake" Biel (Jakubielski)

WHITING, IN - Adolph F. "Jake" Biel (Jakubielski), 99 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster, He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Eleanor (nee Lissy); loving father of John (Kathy), James (Lisa) and Joseph (Lillian); cherished grandfather of Eric (fiancee, Megan Green) Biel and Caitlin Oliver; dearest brother-in-law of Jacqueline Biel, Tony Lissy and Anne (late Loddy) Lissy; dear uncle of Patrice (Tim) Pollock, Susan (Fred) Valerino, Mark (Doreen) Lissy and Terry (Renee) Lissy. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. John Jakubielski and Edward Biel and a sister, Helen Jakubielski.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Tuesday at 4:30p.m.

Jake Biel was born on July 12, 1919 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Antonina Jakubielski and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and was voted "Best Dressed" of the Class of 1937. He enlisted in the US Army in 1940 and attained the rank of sergeant. Following WWII he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Indiana University, Bloomington on the GI Bill. He retired as a supervisor from the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery with over 35 years of service. He served on the board of the Whiting Refinery Credit Union and was the Amoco representative for the Lake Area United Way. Jake was a very active and devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting where he served on the parish council and finance committee, was a member of the former Holy Name Society (past president), was a senior server, a rectory volunteer and was a St. John School Band Parent (past president). He was a member of the American Legion Whiting Post 80 (memorial service, Tuesday at 6:30p.m.), the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and was elected to the Hammond School Board from 1976-84 (past president). Jake was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis 500. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of the William J. Riley Memorial Residence (Hospice of the Calumet Area) for their support and compassion during Jake's final days. Devoted to his family, Jake will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, would be appreciated.

www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.