Alva Moseley, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - Alva Moseley, Jr., age 92, of Portage, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.

He is survived by two sons: Donald (Mary) Moseley and Charles (Monica) Moseley; four grandchildren: Chris (Nikki) Moseley, Kim (Erik) Wiseman, Jenna Blech, and Corey Welsh; sister: Marion Apple; and many great grandchildren.

Alva is preceded in death by his father Alva Moseley Sr.; mother Hazel; brother Clyde Moseley; and wife Margie.

Alva was a member of IBEW Local 697, American Legion Post 454, and VFW Portage 1527. He was a WW II Army veteran and an avid golfer.

Services were held December 18, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Portage.

