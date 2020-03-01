Ann Marie Starzynski

WHEATFIELD, IN - Ann Marie Starzynski died peacefully in her home in Wheatfield, Indiana, surrounded by her family on February 25th, 2020 due to complications from cancer. She was 55. Ann was born in Gary, Indiana on December 25th, 1964 to Randall and Janet Murray. She graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1983. She married Robert Starzynski in 1987 and was married for 32 years. They had two children, David and Kay. She was a member of the Carpenters Local 1005 for over 30 years. Later, she went on to get her Associate's Degree from Purdue University. Ann was an avid gardener and had a great love of painting and spending time in the outdoors with her family.

Her memorial will be held at a later date. She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Murray. She is survived by her husband Bob, children David and Kay, mother Jan Murray, and siblings: Colleen, Brian, and Mirium.

Arrangements were handled with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.