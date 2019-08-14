Ann "Toots" T. Girski (nee Sencaj)

HAMMOND, IN - Ann "Toots" T. Girski (nee Sencaj)age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Ann is survived by her children, Nicholas (late, Margaret) Laskarin, Katherine Hunter, Sophie (Tim) Wydrinski and Laurie (Michael) Glenn; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Laskarin, Stanley Girski and William E. Dunn; son, George Laskarin; and seven siblings.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46375 from 3:00–8:00 PM. On Friday, August 16, 2019 there will be a brief visitation at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM followed by a procession to St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN, where she will be laid to rest. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com