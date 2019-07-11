Ann Tomlin

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ann Tomlin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol A. Tomlin; brother, Thomas (Judy) Henik; nephew, Tom Tomlin; great nephews: Derek and Alex Tomlin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Julia Henik; husband, Jack Tomlin; daughter, Patricia A. Tomlin; siblings: Rudy, Victor, John and Frances Henik and Victoria Tomlin. Ann was born in Gary, IN to Joseph and Julia Henik. A devout Catholic, Ann had been a parishioner of St. Andrew's Catholic Church for over 45 years where she served in the Rosary Sodality. Ann enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower gardens and being a religious guide for people in need. Ann was a woman with many artistic abilities that she will be remembered for. She loved floral arranging, painting sewing and decorating. Ann was a loving mother, aunt and dear friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Andrew Catholic church (801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN). Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

For information please call Mileva or Dave at 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com