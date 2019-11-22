Audrey N. Brand (1927 - 2019)
Audrey N. Brand

VALPARAISO, IN - Audrey N. Brand, age 92, passed away on November 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. She was born on January 10, 1927 in Pittsburg, Kansas to the late Henry and Amy (Jumet) LeRoy.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Rex) Richards of Valparaiso, IN and Linda Brown of Little Elm, TX; one grandson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Brand; two sons; one granddaughter. Cremation.Memorial to American Macular Degeneration Foundation on www.macular.org or send checks to P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061 in memory of Audrey.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.


Published in The Times on Nov. 22, 2019
