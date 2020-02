Beryl E. Nielsen

VALPARAISO, IN - Beryl E. Nielsen, age 92 passed away on February 26, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center. She was born to Ernest and Perle (McCoy) Finstad on May 12, 1927 in Bay City, MI. A 1945 graduate Valparaiso High School, she was a dental assistant for many years, and enjoyed lunch or breakfast with her friends, reading, traveling, and sewing in her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Stephen) Castner, Nancy (Thomas) Carlin, William (Dr. Sarah Burgess) Nielsen Jr., Dana (Rosemary) Nielsen, Barbara (Michael) Stirn; grandchildren Matthew (Charlene) Carlin, Julie (David) Falda, Lindley Stirn (Brooks Reeves), Christopher (Jodi) Nielsen, Evan (Keely Redding), William (Jordan) Nielsen, Ellen Nielsen, Anders Nielsen; great-grandchildren Nolan Falda, Colin Falda Emelia Nielsen; son in law Kevin (Tricia) Green.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William D. Nielsen Sr.; daughter, Deborah Green; grandchildren Stephen W. Castner, Lisa Carlin; brother Carl Finstad.

Visitation Tuesday March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell Street. Funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Joyce Knauff officiating. Burial at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.