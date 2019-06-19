Beverly Dawn "Terry" Knezevich (nee Trenary)

Beverly Dawn "Terry" Knezevich (nee Trenary), passed away June 9, 2019. Terry was born April 20, 1929 in Gary, IN, to the late Lyle Edward and Iona Fern Trenary (nee DeWitt). After her parent's divorce, she and her brother, the late Lyle Dwight Trenary, were placed in a wonderful home of three generations of women, Grandma Ricoleon, Clara Christianson, and Alma Meyer. The many things that happened to Terry, being stung by hundreds of bees, being struck by lightening, winning the title of Miss Gary Indiana and the title of Miss Indiana in the 1947-1948 Miss America contest, taught her to "march to the beat of her own drum", for all of her 90 years.

Terry married the love of her life, Raymond Knezevich, in 1948. Instead of going to college or Hollywood, where she had three screen tests, she partnered with her husband in the restaurant and lounge business. Terry's great love of animals showed through when she showed her dog "Topper" to become one of the most winning Basset Hound dogs in America. Later she became a match judge with her love and knowledge of dogs. With her great love of nature, she tried her hand at painting and was pleased to have won several art competitions.

Terry was preceded in death by her husband- Raymond. She is survived by her sons, Dale Raymond Knezevich of Ogden Dunes, David Millard Knezevich of Portage; fond aunt to several nieces and nephews; several cousins. She is also survived by her second family, her dear neighbors, who lived near her for 55 plus years in Ogden Dunes; cats, Keketu and Lucky; many dear friends.

Terry was fearless, intelligent, authentic, down to earth, and had a great zest for life. Terry's wishes were that there will be no funeral or memorial services. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com