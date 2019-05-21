Bob G. Fisher

DYER, IN - Bob G. Fisher, age 85, of Dyer, formerly of Highland, IN passed away May 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly (nee Bednarczyk); cherished children: Roger, Daniel, Robin (Walter) Sosnowski, Bobby (Melissa) and stepchildren: Christopher (Alison) Pensy and Richard (Penelope) Ose; numerous precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces including his special nieces Judy Andreson and Gail Ladella, and other family members; sisters-in-law Nancy Moll, Virginia Fisher and Beverly Fisher. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Marjorie Fisher; parents James and Maude Fisher, and siblings: Carl, Fannie, James, Oliver (Juanita), Ruth (Henry) Canaday and Archie.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church: 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation Wednesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN and Thursday directly at church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Bob honorably served in the United States Army, was a member of American Legion Post 180 of Highland, IN (service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.) and was a Master Mason of Garfield Lodge 569 (service Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.). He enjoyed coaching softball, gardening, watching the Chicago Bears and traveling to Maui. Bob truly enjoyed being a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, but nothing gave him more joy than being Grandpa to his grandchildren and Great-Grandpa to his great-grandchildren.

For service information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.