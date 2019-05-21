Bob G. Fisher (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bob is truly one of the good ol'boys. He is what you call..."
    - Gail Galich
  • "It was an honor to have known Bob Fisher. Ellen and I send..."
    - Terry Fuqua
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-864-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Drive
Dyer, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Drive
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bob G. Fisher

DYER, IN - Bob G. Fisher, age 85, of Dyer, formerly of Highland, IN passed away May 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly (nee Bednarczyk); cherished children: Roger, Daniel, Robin (Walter) Sosnowski, Bobby (Melissa) and stepchildren: Christopher (Alison) Pensy and Richard (Penelope) Ose; numerous precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces including his special nieces Judy Andreson and Gail Ladella, and other family members; sisters-in-law Nancy Moll, Virginia Fisher and Beverly Fisher. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Marjorie Fisher; parents James and Maude Fisher, and siblings: Carl, Fannie, James, Oliver (Juanita), Ruth (Henry) Canaday and Archie.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church: 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation Wednesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN and Thursday directly at church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Bob honorably served in the United States Army, was a member of American Legion Post 180 of Highland, IN (service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.) and was a Master Mason of Garfield Lodge 569 (service Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.). He enjoyed coaching softball, gardening, watching the Chicago Bears and traveling to Maui. Bob truly enjoyed being a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, but nothing gave him more joy than being Grandpa to his grandchildren and Great-Grandpa to his great-grandchildren.

For service information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.