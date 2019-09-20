Bryan Kenneth Richa

VALPARAISO, IN - Bryan Kenneth Richa, age 54 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1965 in Gary, IN to Arthur and Sandra (Elam) Richa who survive him.

Bryan is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Kim Richa; daughter, Jessica (Marc) Piazza; son, Bryan (Kimmie) Richa Jr.; grandchildren, Jacob and Zoe; brothers, Ron (Melody) Richa, David (Dawn) Richa; and several extended family members and many friends. Bryan graduated from Hobart High School, class of 1983. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid Cubs fan.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.