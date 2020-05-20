Carol (Caco) Beezie
1945 - 2020
Carol (Caco) Beezie SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carol Ann Beezie, age 75, of Schererville formerly of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a struggle with cancer which ultimately lead to her untimely death. Carol was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 16, 1945. She was one of three children. She attended Hammond High School. Carol married Jerry Hendrix in May of 1965 and they had one daughter, Kim. Carol was employed for many years with the School Town of Highland. She worked tirelessly and always brought a smile to those around her. Carol was also actively involved in her church, Dyer United Methodist Church. Carol is survived by her daughter: Kimberly (Chris) Grantsaris and her grandson: Xander Grantsaris, brothers: Richard (Diana) Beezie, nephew: Joseph Beezie, nieces: Helen (Matt) Lennertz, and Sonja (Branko) Zecevic along with their children; and Robert (Grace) Beezie, nephews: Dan (Amy) Beezie and David (Jen) Beezie and Maddy, and sister-in-law: Kay Dornick, niece: JoAnna Dornick and nephew: Todd (Trish) Dornick. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Olga (Fignar) Beezie. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, Indiana. There will be a memorial service performed at 6:30p.m. Due to Covid-19, we will be providing masks and sanitizer upon entering the chapel. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
MAY
21
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
