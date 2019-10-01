Carolyn A. Gallagher (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss. May..."
  • "My sincere condolences to the Schroeder family. I love you..."
    - Jennie Downs
  • "Rest in peace dear old freind .you will be greatly..."
    - Nona Rogers
  • "John im so sorry to hear about Carolyn will keep you and..."
    - Marcella Thompson
  • "Praying for the family and friends may she RIP so sorry 4..."
    - Ali Bachman
Service Information
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN
46385
(219)-462-3125
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VFW Post #988
705 Roosevelt Rd.
Valparaiso, IN
Obituary
Carolyn A. Gallagher

VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn Gallagher, age 57, passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1962 in Valparaiso, Indiana. She was a CNA and a lifelong resident of Valparaiso.

She is survived by husband, John C. Gallagher of Valparaiso, IN; four children: Jennifer Serles, Anna Serles, Barbara (Scott) Stanley Sr., Brian (Missy) Serles; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Father, Clarence A. Schroeder; two sisters: Mary (David) Sluyter, Terri (Don) Gilger; two brothers: Jim Schroeder and Victor Schroeder; numerous nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Beverly and John Shroat. She is preceded in death by mother, Margaret M. Schroeder; sister, Sheryl Kuchel.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at VFW Post #988, 705 Roosevelt Rd. Valparaiso, IN 46383. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC 219-462-3125.


Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2019
