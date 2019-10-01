Carolyn A. Gallagher

VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn Gallagher, age 57, passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1962 in Valparaiso, Indiana. She was a CNA and a lifelong resident of Valparaiso.

She is survived by husband, John C. Gallagher of Valparaiso, IN; four children: Jennifer Serles, Anna Serles, Barbara (Scott) Stanley Sr., Brian (Missy) Serles; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Father, Clarence A. Schroeder; two sisters: Mary (David) Sluyter, Terri (Don) Gilger; two brothers: Jim Schroeder and Victor Schroeder; numerous nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Beverly and John Shroat. She is preceded in death by mother, Margaret M. Schroeder; sister, Sheryl Kuchel.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at VFW Post #988, 705 Roosevelt Rd. Valparaiso, IN 46383. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC 219-462-3125.