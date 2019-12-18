Charles "Chuck" E. Cook, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles "Chuck" Edward Cook Jr., age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Chuck was born in Morganfield, KY to Virginia and Charles E. Cook Sr. In fifth grade, he moved to Chicago with his mother and stepfather, Jerry Semlow. He graduated from Gage Park H.S. and became a truck mechanic. He married his wife, Valerie, in 1969, and they recently renewed their vows for their 50th anniversary. They had two children, Adam (Jody) Cook and Carrie (Brett) Miller.

He always enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was camping with family and friends, boating, or fishing with whoever was ready and willing. He was the President of Fish Tails Fishing Club in Illinois, President of Friends of Fishing Club in Valparaiso. He was a member of Aliners Owners Camping Club and an original member of the Gatherings Camping Club.

Chuck is survived by his wife, children, and five granddaughters, Charlie, Olivia, Chloe, Amelia Miller and Julianne Cook; two half sisters, Lois (Ed) Goldsmith and Debra (Gino) Herrera.

A celebration of life will be planned for the warm weather, which he loved.

As a child, Chuck spent many months in the in Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219)-462-3125.