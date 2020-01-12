Cheri Kay (Evans) Elser

SELMA, CA - Cheri Kay (Evans) Elser, 84, of Selma, CA (Formerly of Merrillville, IN), passed away on November 21, 2019. Cheri was born in Martin's Ferry, OH. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1953. Cheri married Darrell Elser in 1954, making their first home in Albuquerque, NM while he was in the U.S. Air Force; they were married 65 years.

Cheri was the owner of Snelling Personnel in Merrillville. She also retired from the Merrillville Chamber of Commerce after many years. She was actively involved in the Lupus Foundation of Indiana and the Merrillville Breakfast Kiwanis Club. Cheri was the recipient of many honors and distinctions including the prestigious Athena Award.

She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg, CA and a former long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville.

Cheri is survived by Husband, Darrell; Children: Steve (Debbie) Elser and Lynne (Bill) Sites; Grandchildren: Jonathan (Diedre) McAnally, Mandy (Ryan) Underhill, Brian Sites, Ashley (Chris) Miller, Jacob (Catherine) Sites, and Jeffrey (Carlli) Sites; eight great-grandchildren; and Sister, Carol Fentress, and other family members and friends.

Cheri was preceded in death by parents Lillian and Roy Helding, and Harold and Elsie Evans.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Cheri Kay Elser to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/dementiasociety. The family of Cheri wishes to thank Karen Prichard, Bright Horizons Hospice, and Bethel Lutheran Home.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5375 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfunerals.com