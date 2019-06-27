Christina Marie (Kelley) Miller

VALPARAISO, IN -

Christina Marie (Kelley) Miller, age 51, of Valparaiso, IN, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, IL. She had been struggling for some time with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, father, son, daughter, granddaughter, brother, and sister. A resident of Northwest Indiana for most of her life, Christina was born in Gary, IN, on August 10, 1967, to parents Michael and Mary Ann (Kalinowski) Kelley. She was the oldest of their three children with a younger brother and sister. She met her best friend and soul mate, James Miller, early in life while she attended Kankakee Valley High School, and they later married in October of 1986. James and Christina had two children together, a son and a daughter.

Education was always of utmost importance to Christina. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University. She worked very hard and excelled at every subject, always being top in her classes. She was an Elementary School teacher right out of College, later worked at Sylvan Learning Center, and then went back to school to further her education and received her MBA. With her MBA, she worked to grow the family business, worked to market other various businesses, and spent her last year working at Duneland Chamber of Commerce as their Membership Director. She touched so many lives through out her career and was always known for her sweet, compassionate nature. She was tenacious and always willing to lend a hand. She was an overachiever and would volunteer for anything that needed to be done. Christina was never short of extra activities and belonged to every club, committee, and group that she could find. From Toastmasters International, Bible Study, Ambassador Committee, softball, knitting club, to many many more. She couldn't sit still for too long and was the first person people would call for help and the last person to leave when you needed someone there. Christina was always thinking of others, never putting herself first. She will be forever missed by her family and husband of 33 years. Christina and James had a special bond that most could only hope to experience.

The family will be honoring her with a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso, IN. Memorial to Donors Choice. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 219-462-3125.