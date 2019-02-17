Clarence "Edd" Payne

GARY, IN - Clarence "Edd" Payne was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, February 11, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Clarence "Dusty" Jr.; brothers, Daniel, Tom, and Jim; sister, Nancy and his mother, Gladys and father, James. Clarence leaves behind to cherish his loving memories his devoted wife of 58 years, Patricia; daughter, Karen (Rick) Scott; daughter-in-law, Sandra; grandsons, Daniel and Jonathan; granddaughter, Kristina (Keenan) Straw; two great grandsons, Scott and Levi; sisters, V. Karen McMahon, Dixie (Mike) McCroskey, Candace (Donald) Jenkins; a host of many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Clarence retired as an electrician from E.I. Dupont, East Chicago, IN in October 1987. He loved to bowl and golf. In his later years he loved working in his garden and flower beds. Clarence also loved feeding the birds and squirrels. He loved making jams, canned fruit and pies for his grandchildren. Clarence was very generous and would do anything for anyone. He always put his family first.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the MAIN CHAPEL - RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. The Celebration of the Life of Clarence "Edd" Payne will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. "Edd" will be greatly missed by his loving family, extended family, close friends and all who knew him. God Grant Him Eternal Peace. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com