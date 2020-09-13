1/1
Clifford F. Lewen
1927 - 2020
Clifford F. Lewen

VALPARAISO, IN -

Clifford F. Lewen, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully in his home on September 8, 2020. He was born to parents Joseph Lewen and Helen Lewen (Zamiar), on January 28, 1927 in Chicago, IL. The family had a summer home at Porter Beach in Indiana where Cliff met Ysobel F. Peachar. They were married on April 3, 1948 in Chicago, IL. Together they raised two children: Ronald and Roberta.

Cliff joined the Army in July 1945 and was stationed in Germany during World War II. He returned from his service and was honorably discharged in January 1947. Shortly thereafter he began his life-long career at Steiner Electric starting as a stock boy and later moving into outside sales. He excelled in the position for over 50 years. Cliff's humor and charismatic personality made him one of Steiner's top salesperson for most of his career.

He enjoyed boating and fishing aboard the Running Bare and loved feeding and watching the birds in his back yard, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren!

Clifford is survived by his wife of seventy-two (72) years, Ysobel; his children, Ron (Amy) Lewen, and Roberta (Clint) Marshall; his grandchildren, Jamie (Nick) Fox, Daniel Marshall, Kristen Lewen, Kacie Marshall, and Morgan Marshall; and his great grandchildren, Quinn Fox and Ethan Fox.

The family will celebrate Cliff's life in a private ceremony. They have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Zero Hundred Hours (https://www.missionzerohundredhours.org/donate) or The Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default. aspx? tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=2703).

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
