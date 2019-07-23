Conrad W. Schmittel

LANSING, IL - Conrad W. Schmittel, age 78 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years: Barbara; three children: Stacey (Mark) Taylor, Conrad (Angela) Schmittel, and Todd (Megan) Schmittel. Also surviving are grandchildren: Samantha Taylor, Shelby (Charlie) Bragg, Karly, and Conor Taylor; Sydney, and Hailey Schmittel; Evan, Tyson, and Lila Schmittel; and sister: Sandra (Gary) Williams. Conrad was preceded in death by his father: Conrad Schmittel III; and his mother and step-father: Violet and Cary Jacobs.

Friends are invited to visit with Conrad's family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL.

Conrad was an industrial engineer. He was a past Master Mason at the Landmark Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating boating. He was a past coach of the Lansing Lions and was involved with Junior Achievement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com