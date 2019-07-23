Conrad W. Schmittel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad W. Schmittel.
Service Information
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Conrad W. Schmittel

LANSING, IL - Conrad W. Schmittel, age 78 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years: Barbara; three children: Stacey (Mark) Taylor, Conrad (Angela) Schmittel, and Todd (Megan) Schmittel. Also surviving are grandchildren: Samantha Taylor, Shelby (Charlie) Bragg, Karly, and Conor Taylor; Sydney, and Hailey Schmittel; Evan, Tyson, and Lila Schmittel; and sister: Sandra (Gary) Williams. Conrad was preceded in death by his father: Conrad Schmittel III; and his mother and step-father: Violet and Cary Jacobs.

Friends are invited to visit with Conrad's family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL.

Conrad was an industrial engineer. He was a past Master Mason at the Landmark Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating boating. He was a past coach of the Lansing Lions and was involved with Junior Achievement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.