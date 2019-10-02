Constantin Ardeleanu

GRIFFITH, IN - Constantin Ardeleanu, 98, of Griffith, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He is survived by: children Constantin Aurel Ardeleanu, and Cornelia Merchant. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Descent of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 750 W 61st Ave., Merrillville, IN, 46410 with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm. Funeral will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

