David Koselke

HAMMOND/SCHERERVILLE, IN - David Koselke age 61, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by sisters: Patricia Keil of Arizona, Annette (David) Gordon of Schererville, IN, Judy (Doug) Dettman of Arizona and Sherri (Bill Shouse) Koselke of Kentucky; brothers: John (Michelle) Koselke of Lake Village, IN and Theodore Koselke of Arizona and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

David was born June 1, 1958 to the late Theodore Jr. and Mary D. Koselke and attended North Newton High School. He was very active in the Special Olympics excelling in volleyball, softball, basketball and bowling. David was a loving son, brother and uncle and will truly be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN. Private interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics of Lake County 1450 E. Joliet Street Crown Point, IN 46307.