Devon James Allen Siewin

VALPARAISO, IN -

Devin James Allen Siewin of Valparaiso passed on July 14, 2019 at the age 19. He was born November 24, 1999 to Bryan and Crystal (nee Hicks) Siewin.

Devon was a Chesterton High School graduate of 2018, member of Phi Kappa PSI Fraternity of Purdue, and student of Purdue University.

He is survived by parents; sisters, Taylor and Whitney Siewin; grandparents, Jim and Holly Siewin, Lawrence and Lucille Hicks; aunts and uncles, Sean(Nicole) Siewin, Tracey(Steve) Siewin-Charnas, Chad(Amber) Siewin, Lindsay(Mark) Anleitner, Jeanette Hicks, Jessica(Brian) Nicksch; Many cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valparaiso Nazarene Church; 2702 E Glendale Blvd. Valparaiso, IN. Visitation, Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the church from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Devon Siewin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.