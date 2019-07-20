Devon James Allen Siewin (1999 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You are for ever loved, and will never be forgotten!. Fly..."
    - JAMIE NAPIER
  • "Impossible to find the words. Devon was always such an..."
    - Deb Patterson
  • "Prayers for his family, for peace and healing. No words can..."
    - Liz Wilson
  • "Crystal, we are so sorry for the loss of your wonderful..."
    - Sue and Dave Woodward
  • "Devon, please continue to shine your light down on us, for..."
    - Aunt Nicole Siewin
Service Information
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN
46385
(219)-462-3125
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Valparaiso Nazarene Church
2702 E Glendale Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Devon James Allen Siewin

VALPARAISO, IN -

Devin James Allen Siewin of Valparaiso passed on July 14, 2019 at the age 19. He was born November 24, 1999 to Bryan and Crystal (nee Hicks) Siewin.

Devon was a Chesterton High School graduate of 2018, member of Phi Kappa PSI Fraternity of Purdue, and student of Purdue University.

He is survived by parents; sisters, Taylor and Whitney Siewin; grandparents, Jim and Holly Siewin, Lawrence and Lucille Hicks; aunts and uncles, Sean(Nicole) Siewin, Tracey(Steve) Siewin-Charnas, Chad(Amber) Siewin, Lindsay(Mark) Anleitner, Jeanette Hicks, Jessica(Brian) Nicksch; Many cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valparaiso Nazarene Church; 2702 E Glendale Blvd. Valparaiso, IN. Visitation, Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the church from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Devon Siewin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.


logo
Published in The Times on July 20, 2019
bullet Purdue University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.