Diane C. Schroeder (nee Nehring/Albrecht)

VALPARAISO, IN - Diane C. Schroeder (nee Nehring/Albrecht), age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the VNA Horton Hospice Center, Valparaiso IN. Born on October 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Herbert and Martha (nee Lippin) Nehring. She was a resident of Valparaiso since 1976, homemaker, member of Calvary Church of Valparaiso, Calvary Bible Study, Garden Club, and member of Shoshonee High School Club.

Diane is survived by children, Dawn (Greg) DuBois, Debra (Bart) Balka, Dana (Michael) Heno, Donald (Trisha) Albrecht, Richard Scott (Lori) Schroeder, Eric "Rick" (Sue) Schroeder, Jack Fredrick Schroeder; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Richard "Buddha" Schroeder in 2008; parents and two brothers.

Friends may call on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. The Funeral Service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Buchelt officiating. Burial of Cremains, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME INC., Valparaiso IN (219) 462-3125.