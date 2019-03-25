Dolores M. Pavuk
Dolores was happily married to Conrad Pavuk for over 50 years when he passed away. She has left to mourn her, her children and grandchildren: Crystal (Richard) Mihalich - their children, Michelle (Jon) Heisner, Douglas (Kellie) Mihalich. Karen (James) Grabowski - Karen's children, Autumn, Stacie, James Eckenrode, and Allison Eckenrode( Zach Vaupin. David Pavuk. Mark (Elizabeth) Pavuk, their children, Matthew (Emily), Michael (Jen) , Angela (James) Underwood, Maxwell (Meagen) Jerome Pavuk, who was her precious son and care taker for many years, along with many loving great grandchildren.
She was a homemaker for her loving family and made sure that anyone who visited never left hungry. Dee, as she was know to everyone, opened and successfully operated An-Dees Floral Shoppe in Griffith until her retirement. She will always be remembered for her kind heart. The world has lost a gentle soul.