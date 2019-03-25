Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores M. Pavuk.

Dolores M. Pavuk

Dolores was happily married to Conrad Pavuk for over 50 years when he passed away. She has left to mourn her, her children and grandchildren: Crystal (Richard) Mihalich - their children, Michelle (Jon) Heisner, Douglas (Kellie) Mihalich. Karen (James) Grabowski - Karen's children, Autumn, Stacie, James Eckenrode, and Allison Eckenrode( Zach Vaupin. David Pavuk. Mark (Elizabeth) Pavuk, their children, Matthew (Emily), Michael (Jen) , Angela (James) Underwood, Maxwell (Meagen) Jerome Pavuk, who was her precious son and care taker for many years, along with many loving great grandchildren.

She was a homemaker for her loving family and made sure that anyone who visited never left hungry. Dee, as she was know to everyone, opened and successfully operated An-Dees Floral Shoppe in Griffith until her retirement. She will always be remembered for her kind heart. The world has lost a gentle soul.