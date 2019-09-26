Donna L. Moseley

VALPARAISO, IN - Donna Moseley, age 75, passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on March 25, 1944. She married Snider Leon Moseley on September 8, 1959 in Flemingsburg, KY. She was a former book keeper for Southlake Builders Inc.

She is survived by daughters: Tammy (Dale) Heintz of Boise, Idaho, Tina (Mike) Deering of Gary, IN, Theresa (Matt) Messman of Wanatah, IN, Tiffany (Troy) Sutton of Thomasville, NC; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband in 2002, Snider L. Mosely; grandson, Joshua Heintz.

Entombment Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.