Donna M. Johnson (nee Doran)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donna M. Johnson passed away on October 10, 2019 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on March 28, 1935 to the late James and Margaret (nee Smith) Doran in Valparaiso, IN.

Donna was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso, Member of First United Methodist Church, VHS Graduate of 1954. She married Robert R. Johnson on March 6, 1954.

She is survived by husband, Robert (Bob) R. Johnson; three sons, Tim (Roberta) Johnson, Bob Johnson, Dan (Dawn) Johnson; six grandchildren Phillip (Jessica) Johnson, Krista (Russell) Clayton, Austin and Kayla Johnson, Aaron (Samantha Wuletich) Johnson; Abbey (Matt) Walker; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Lily Clayton; daughter-in-law, Barbara Johnson; sister, Cynthia Velepec.

Preceded in death by parents and son, Rich Johnson.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell Street, Valparaiso IN 46385. Cremation. Memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice or Valpo Care and Rehab.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2305 Campbell St. Valparaiso IN, 46385, 219-462-3125.