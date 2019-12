Doris Schroeder

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Doris Schroeder, 84, of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She is survived by her children: John (Renee) and Dennie (Doreen); two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; sisters: Margaret Payne, Shirley (Mose) Johnson, Faye (Wally) Fletcher and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie "Jack". Doris was a member of Crown Point's Church of Christ.

Visitation, Wednesday December 4 from 10:00- 12:00, concluding with Funeral Services at 12:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery, Lowell.

