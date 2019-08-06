Dorothy (Waters) Hepp

VALPARAISO, IN - Dorothy Ann Hepp (Waters) age 92 of Valparaiso passed away peacefully with her beloved family at her bedside on July 31, 2019. Her husband Henry (Bud) and son, Michael, preceded her in death, along with her BFF (Best Furry Friend), Fluffy.

Dorothy was the daughter of Leonard and Milda Waters of Postville, IA. She was a graduate of Postville High School, attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, IA as a Registered Nurse. Bud and Dorothy met in college and married in 1950. Together they raised five children in Highland. Pamela (William) Schiller of Valparaiso, Cynthia (Donald) Rastovski of Demotte, Christopher (Nancy) of Fishers, IN, and James (Betsy) of Ladera Ranch, California. Grandchildren include Andrew (Amber), Austin (Mallory), Emily, Karlee, Aaron, and Brooks Hepp, and Nicolas Schiller. She treasured her two great-grandchildren Holden and Bria. Also surviving is her brother James (Kay) Waters of Dallas, Texas and sister-in-law Phyllis Hepp of Oregon and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy taught the Health Occupations course at Calumet High School in Gary, IN for many years and received countless awards at the local, state and national level. After retiring from teaching she became a staff nurse for Dr. Allen Sokol, in Munster, IN.

For over 50 years she was an active member of Psi Iota Xi Philanthropic Sorority, Zeta Pi Chapter in Highland, supporting speech and hearing endeavors throughout Northwest Indiana. Also, when her sons were young, Dorothy was instrumental in organizing the Highland Little League Mothers Auxiliary.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso with Father Douglas Mayer officiating. Friends can greet the family prior to the mass at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will be served on the church campus immediately following the service.Memorial gifts in Dorothy's name may be made to The Coach Mike Hepp Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks made payable and mailed to:Coach Mike Hepp Memorial Scholarshipc/o Horizon Bank4208 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Go White Sox! Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, (219)-462-3125.