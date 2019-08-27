Dorothy R. Siegmund (nee Biemann)

VALPARAISO, IN - Dorothy R. Siegmund passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 15, 1926 to the late Otto and Ethel Biemann.

Dorothy was living with her granddaughter Tori, and Tori's family, Nick, Damian and Dakota in Wheeler at the time of her passing. She is survived by the family she lived with, two daughters-in-law Diana and Joan Anderson along with many other family members and friends.

She is a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Michigan City, IN, graduate of Chesterton High School, former resident of Michigan City.

She is preceded in death by her son Thomas Anderson, infant son James Anderson, stepson David Anderson, her parents, and spouses Preston Anderson and George Siegmund.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor David Banning officiating. Interment St. Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Care Hospice or Wheeler United Methodist Church Youth Group.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.