Douglas Leonard Elkins
1941 - 2020
Douglas Leonard Elkins

FLIPPIN, AR - Douglas Leonard Elkins of Flippin, AR, passed away September 1, 2020, in Gassville, AR at the age of 79. He was born August 27, 1941, in Logan, West Virginia, the son of John and Ruth Sizemore Elkins. He married Betty Stafford in 1966, in Ironton, Ohio and worked for Ford Motor Company. Doug was a U.S. Army Veteran. Doug lived in Flippin since moving from Indiana in 2019. He was a member of the Cotter Church of Christ. He enjoyed watching Ohio State Football and working in the church.

Doug is survived by his wife, Betty Elkins of Flippin, AR; Son, Jeffrey (Julie) Elkins of Gilberts, IL; daughter, Kathy (David) McKee of Flippin, AR; Son, John (Sherry) Elkins of Aurora, IL; Son, David (Laura) Elkins of Schererville, IN; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM with the Funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery immediately following service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
SEP
5
Interment
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
