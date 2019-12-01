Edith M. Kiedaisch (nee Storbeck)

MUNSTER, IN - Edith M. Kiedaisch (Edie), age 84 of Munster, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by children: Kathy (William) Hasse of Munster, IN and John (Dawn) Kiedaisch of Draper, UT; grandchildren: Kimberly (Connor) O'Halloran, Billy Hasse, Kyle and Tara Kiedaisch; great-grandson: Landon O'Halloran; nieces and nephews; and special caregiver and friend Pamela Mendoza. Edie was a "New Year's Baby", born January 1, 1935 to the late Edna and Martin Storbeck in Chicago Heights, IL. On June 9, 1956, she married the love of her life, Ronald Kiedaisch, who precedes her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her sister Eileen (late Ralph) Neitzel and brother Clifford Storbeck.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and Nana. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she loved attending all of their school activities and spending quality time with them. Edie enjoyed playing cards, golfing, traveling, family get-togethers, and hosting parties. She had an eye for interior design and fashion. Edie was fun, had an infectious laugh, a great sense of humor, was a loyal friend, and had a generous spirit.Edie was an active member of the community. She was Village Clerk of Lansing, Secretary at Wentworth Junior High School, member of St. John's Lutheran Church, active parent volunteer at St. John's Lutheran School, and a part of many organizations, including Lady Lions, American Field Service, and Junior Woman's Club. Edie was loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services for Edith will be held on Wednesday, December, 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 18100 Wentworth Ave, Lansing, Illinois with Pastor John Richy officiating. A short visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service. Edith will be laid to rest at St. Paulus Cemetery, Beecher, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edie's name to Harbor Light Hospice https://www.harborlighthospice.com/or Hospice of the Calumet Area http://www.hospicecalumet.org/.

