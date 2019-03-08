Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie J. Rapley.

Elsie J. Rapley

VALPARAISO, IN - Elsie J. Rapley, 97, passed March 6, 2019 onto the Lord. Elsie was a born and raised in Michigan and lived much of her life as a resident of Lake Eliza and Valparaiso, IN. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren; Donald Rapley (Gwen) Jason and Nicholas; Robert Rapley (Chris) Caroline and Robert Jr.; Cheryl Babic (Nicolas) Daniel and Kristopher. Also, by her brother, sister in law, nieces, nephews and many friends of all ages.

Her husband Donald James Rapley, Sr. preceded her in death in 1970. She had a great sense of purpose and worked as a bookkeeper until the age of 96 at the Lake Eliza Area Conservancy. She was also a bookkeeper at The Vidette Messenger, Whispering Pines, and Glen Park Bakery.

She touched the lives of many as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso and the UMW. She enjoyed her work and fulfilling mission at The UMW Resale Shop.

Friends may call Sunday, March 10, 2019 2:00-6:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St., Valparaiso, and Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Kevin Miller officiating and lunch at First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St. Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist UMW or good works in her memory.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.