Ethel M. Phillips (nee Govert)

VALPARAISO, IN - Ethel M. Phillips of Valparaiso passed on August 6, 2019. She was born September 21, 1925 to Joseph and Sylvia (nee Miller) Govert in Griffith, IN.

Ethel was a resident of Valparaiso, IN since 1948 and formerly of Hobart, IN; Graduate of Hobart High School in 1943; Retiree of First National Bank after 25 years in 1990; Past President of the Altar Rosary Society; Oasis Club; Volunteer at St. Paul Church Clothing Center; Volunteer at Banta Center, Tax Preparer.

She is survived by children, Mark (Kathy) Phillips, Karen (Gerald) Roberts, Jeanne Bugyis, Michael (Pam) Phillips; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert (Joyce) Govert, Norman (Beckie) Govert), Alan (Janet) Govert; sister, Elaine (Michael) Ryan; sisters-in-law, Marina and Martha Govert.

Preceded in death by husband, Bernard Edwin Phillips in 1964; parents; sisters, Irene Killigrew, Viola Sanderson, Joan Richter; brothers, Gerald, Victor, and Donald Govert; son-in-law, Michael Bugyis.

Visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wake service at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Visitation on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Agnes Adult Day Service.

Many thanks to the Staff at Avalon Legacy and Dunes Hospice for their exceptional, loving care and service.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2305 Campbell St. Valparaiso IN, 46385, 219-462-3125.