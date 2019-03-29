Eustacio Rojas Lopez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF EUSTACIO ROJAS LOPEZ MARCH 29, 2019. Dad, We wish we can be singing you, "Happy Birthday" today. We miss you so much Dad; every day and when special holidays come we feel the pain in our hearts. What we would give to clasp your hand once again, your happy face to see. To hear your voice and see you smile that meant so much to us. The rolling stream of life rolls on. But still the vacant chair recalls the love, the voice, the smile of "Our Dad" who once sat there. Felicidades Padre querido, de manteles largos esta el cielo celebrando en grande tu dia con el amor de tu vida, Nuestra Madre.