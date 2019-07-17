Evelyn M. (Molle) Carlson

FRANKLIN, IN - Evelyn M. (Molle) Carlson, age 95, of Franklin, IN (formerly of Munster) passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Compass Park in Franklin, IN. She was born April 17, 1924 in Bunsen, IN to Edward Charles Molle and Mary Ellen (Wagoner) Molle. She married Eugene R. Carlson on March 1, 1947 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1992. Evelyn graduated from Whiting High School in 1942. She also worked as a secretary for Rand McNally in Hammond, IN.. Survivors include her daughters Peggy Brehmer (Milt) of Mooresville, IN and Janice Novakowski (David) of Village of Lakewood, IL; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and a brother Dick L. Molle (Jan) of Whiting, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson Scott Richey on July 22, 2007, a brother Jack Molle, and a sister Wanda DeLorenzo. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue Munster, IN. 46321. A time of gathering and sharing will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Munster. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her loving memory to the www.arthritis.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burnskish.com. Information 219-836-5000.