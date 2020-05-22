Florence J. Mallek
1924 - 2020
Florence J. Mallek MERRILLVILLE, IN - Florence J. Mallek, nee Nowicki, age 96, late of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Mallek. Loving mother of the late Ronald (Arlene) Mallek and late Marlene (Roy) Andrysiak. Proud grandma of Kevin (Margaret), Christopher, and Kristin; great-grandma of Michael (Jennifer), Jennifer (Josh), Matthew, Morgan, and Sophie; great-great-grandma of Theo. Dearest sister of the late Clarence (late Dolores), Norbert (late Lorraine), and Richard Nowicki. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Marjan and Valeria Nowicki. Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Prayer service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz Director, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial Mass in honor of Florence. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in The Times on May 22, 2020.
May 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
jim wichelecki
Family
