Frances Marie Salvador (nee Hodor)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Frances Marie Salvador (nee Hodor) of Cedar Lake, passed away peacefully in her home on March 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver (Gunzie), and her parents Frank and Louise Hodor (Hodorowicz).

She is survived by her five daughters, Mary Lou (Jim Barrows), Olivia (Scott Mitchell), Anita Salvador, Francine (Frank Bradtke) and Paula (Mark Stenger) and her nine grandchildren. Shane and Justin Petyko, Christopher Simunick, Ashley and Kasey Stenger, Trevor and Grant Bradtke and Ray and Gina Singleton. Also three great grandchildren Alisya, Gage and Teralyn.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will take place. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. www.burdanfuneralhome.com