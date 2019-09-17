Freda E. Girman

VALPARAISO, IN - Freda E. Girman entered Heaven's gates on September 1, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1934 in Olive Hill, KY to Charles and Bernice Day. She was united in marriage to Norman L. Girman in October of 1954. Freda was retired from Costas Foods in Valparaiso. She had been active in Parents without Partners and loved the Chicago Cubs.

She is survived by three children, George (Cheryl) Girman of Valparaiso, IN, Terri (Robert) Snyder of LaPorte, IN, Jeffrey (Kim) Girman of Cedar Rapids, IA; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Knoll, Elizabeth (Tabor) Wilson, Kimberly Snyder, Natalie Girman, Michael Girman, Riley Girman, Rachel Girman; seven great grandchildren, Timothy, Lincoln, Braylin, Vera Knoll, Nolan, Ellie and Jack Wilson.

She is preceded in death by her husband on February 9, 1986 and her parents. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell Street, Valparaiso IN 46385.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, September 20, 2019. Pastor Jeff Zigler of LaPorte First Church of God officiating. Entombment of Cremains Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.