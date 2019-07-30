Gail Nibbe

COSBY - Gail Nibbe, age 76, of Cosby, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019.She was born on July 28, 1942 in Chesterton, IN and was a nurse for 40 years. She was a graduate from Hobart High School in 1960 and in 2001 she retired to Cosby, TN. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and later quilting.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Nibbe of Cosby; brother Robert (Wanda) Jenkins of Middlesex, North Carolina; sons Richard (Jolene) Hiatt, Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska, Douglas Hiatt of Valparaiso, IN; daughter Janifer (Mike) of Valparaiso, IN; stepsons Russell (Denise) Nibbe, Sr. of Strawberry Plains, TN, Mark Nibbe of Hobart, IN; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was cremated per her request and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice in Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, IN. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

