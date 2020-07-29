1/
George Franklin Hess III
GRIFFITH, IN - George Franklin Hess III, age 64 of Griffith, passed away on July 27, 2020. George grew up in Griffith and had always lived in the region. He retired as a steelworker from Inland Steel (now of Ispat International) and always proud of his profession. He was married for 18 years and had three children. He is survived by son, Daniel Hess; daughter, Nicole Hess; son-in-law, Juan Pineda; grandson, Max Pineda; and sister, Melissa Blagg. He was preceded in death by his parents and eldest son, Matthew Hess. George was a force of nature and his presence will be missed by all who knew him.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
