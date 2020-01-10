Gerald "Steve" Mantta

LAKE STATION, IN - Gerald "Steve" Mantta, age 62, of Lake Station passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 in his home. He was born August 1,1957 in Gary, IN to the late Gerald D. and Ruth (Suojanen) Mantta. Steve was a retired heavy equipment operator working out of Local Union #150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He loved his time spent with his family in the Mantta family garage and up North on the farm.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; four daughters, Kristin Mantta of Lake Station, Stephanie (Steve) Medsker of Hobart, Shannon Chosa of Bayfield, WI and Heidi Hasse of Mishawaka; four grandsons, Austin Medsker, Alex Tothfalusi, Kyle Tothfalusi and Blake Chosa; his sister, Lynette Mantta of Tapiola, MI; and his aunts, Adele (Terry) Sintkowski of Baraga, MI and Judy (Dennis) Kotila of Chassell, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Helen (David) Hyrkas and Uncle, John Mantta.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Monday January 13, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342 with Chaplain Craig Forwalter officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.