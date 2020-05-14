Hannelore M. Trump VALPARAISO, IN - Hannelore M. (nee Schimpfky) Trump, age 90, passed away on May 10, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born to the late Arno and Louise (nee Wolfe) Schimpfky on March 20, 1930 in Neuruppin, Germany. She was a homemaker and resident of Valparaiso, IN since 1968. She is survived by daughter, Ria A. Madden of Valparaiso; Grandson, Timothy Madden of Valparaiso; Sister, Ria Lehman of Germany. Preceded in death by Husband William J. Trump (1996); one brother. Cremation. Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Public Radio. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.