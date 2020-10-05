Harold Roger Broertjes

HAMMOND/SOUTH HOLLAND - Harold Broertjes, age 91, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He is survived by his son, Mark Broertjes; five grandchildren: Justin, Ryan, Shane, Brandon and Marisa Broertjes; five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Layla, Kain, Rocco and Gianna; step-son, Mark (Janet) Thompson and their children, Jennifer, Erika and Troy; siblings: Eloise Vandervliet, Will Broertjes, John (Ruth) Broertjes; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jennie Broertjes; first wife Carol (nee Koehn); life partner and dear friend Dolores Thompson; two sons: Scott and Kent Broertjes; sister, Dorothy and husband Ken Eriks; brother Ron and wife Sharon Broertjes; brother in-law, Harry Vandervliet; sister in-law, Dorothy Broertjes;

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Don Jabaay officiating. Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m. Due to covid-19 restrictions face mask are required.

Mr. Broertjes was a member of Hammond Christian Reformed Church, a former longtime member of First Baptist Church, member of American Legion Post 369 and served on the Honor Guard Team, a member of the Independent Order of Foresters, the Golden Times Club, the Northwest Township Seniors Club, past president of Chrysler Service and Parts Managers Clubs, Veteran of the Korean War, serving as Fire Direction Control in the 38th Field Artillery. Harold was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com