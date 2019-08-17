Helen Lorraine (Stallbaum) Hannon

RENSSELAER, IN - Helen Lorraine (Stalbaum) Hannon, age 92, died August 13, 2019 at Rensselaer Care Center. The daughter of Harry R. Stalbaum and Bessie M. Dolezal, Helen was born July 11, 1927 in Tefft, IN where she attended school. After completing her licensed practical nursing training, she married Thomas Paul Hannon on June 18, 1949 and they lived on the Hannon's Hoosier Homestead Farm in Morgan Township, Porter County. Helen was an active volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts and with the National Council of Catholic Women, Recovery, and Caring Place.

Helen is survived by her four children and their spouses, six grandchildren and spouses, and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara and Guy Lucas live in Rensselaer and their son Andrew lives in Valparaiso with his wife Sheila and children Ethan and Andrea Rose. Chuck and Becky Hannon live in Rensselaer and their children include Beth married to Chris Penny with daughter Adeline of Nashville, TN; Brian married to Emily Hannon and their children Mason, Josie, and Titus of Rensselaer, and Katie married to Johnnie Igoe and their children Emery and Brooks of Indianapolis. Aggie and Chick Sweeney live in Duvall, WA and their children include Ian and his girlfriend Nathalie Schlosser of New Britain, CT and Michelle and her son Drake of Redmond, WA. Diane and Todd Evans live in Hoagland, IN.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Tom who died in 1996, and her siblings and their spouses, including her sister Adelaide, and five brothers: Virgil, Edward, Robert, Harold, and Howard John.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rev. Thomas Tibbs officiating with burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church for the CCD Fund, VNA Hospice Foundation of NWI, or Porter Starke Services Foundation.