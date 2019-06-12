Icie J. Adams "Jackie"

CRETE, IL - Icie J. Adams "Jackie", 83 of Crete, IL, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. Loving mother of Jimmy "Dwayne" Adams, Charles "Steve" Adams, Curtis "Andy" (Tina) Adams; four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Adams, her parents, Jack and Carrie Mae Bradley and her sister, Mary Sue Whitley.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday June 13th, 2019 at 6:00 PMat WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45TH Ave. Griffith, IN 46319 with Pastor James Utley officiating.

Friends may meet with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday June 13th at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held on Saturday June15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount View Baptist Church, 291 Mountain View Church Rd., Union Grove, Alabama 35175. Jackie was born May 28, 1936 in Tupelo, MS. She was a graduate of Calumet High School, Class of 1976 and a faithful member of Black Oak Baptist Church. Jackie served at her church in Sunday School, as well as the Food Pantry. She loved to garden and shared all she had with everyone she could. Jackie was a devoted mother who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.