Irene R. Malasto

VALPARAISO, IN - Irene Rose Malasto (nee Karlowsky), age 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Addison Pointe in Chesterton, IN, surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Charles and Neva Karlowsky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Arthur S. Malasto. Together they had six children, Judy (Bruce) Leetz of Valparaiso, Charles (Patricia) Malasto of Valparaiso, Steve Malasto of Hills, IA, Jim (Donna) Malasto of Ruskin, FL, Linda (Bob) Sanders of Chesterton, IN, and Tom (Christi) Malasto of Indianapolis, IN; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren.Irene was a full time homemaker and a supportive wife to her husband. She loved the community and took joy in participating in many ways to better it. She attended St. Paul's Catholic Church and was a Past President of the Oasis Club. She was also a member of Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority.

A private family mass was held with a burial following. In celebration of her life, if you so choose, please make a contribution of time or money to the Porter County Community Foundation, the Valparaiso Parks Foundation, VNA Hospice or the . Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219)-462-3125.