Jacob "Jake" Camus

LOWELL, IN - Jacob "Jake" Camus, 34, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Katie; children: Gyanna, Jacob, Gracyn and Mila; Parents: Richard, Jr. (Tammy); Grandmother, Marcia Carlson; siblings, Sarge (Becky) Canarini, Josh (Pricilla) Canarini, Sam (Logan) Tharp, Lindsey (Steve) Muenstermann and Shanna (Adam) Kyrouac; his furry best friend, Felix and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Ellen; sister, Kristen Blissmer; Grandparents, Richard, Sr. and JoAnn Camus and Arne "Butch" Carlson. Jake was an American Petroleum Institute Inspector with Citgo and Exxon Mobile. He loved coaching and spending time with his kids, fishing and was an Ultra Marathon Runner. Jake genuinely loved his work and co-workers dearly, coming only second to the deep love for his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Wednesday March 18 from 4:00-8:00 at the Cedar Lake Clubhouse, 9800 W 129th Ave, Cedar Lake, IN 46303. Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, www.sheetsfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to be used as college funds for the children.