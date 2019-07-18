Jacqueline Marie Toweson

SISTER LAKES, MI - Jacqueline Marie Toweson, age 79, of Sister Lakes, Michigan, passed away peacefully with her children by her side in the early morning hours of Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1940, to the late Joseph and Marie Jalovecky and grew up in Hammond, IN. Jackie was a 1958 graduate of Hammond Tech High School. She had many professions throughout her lifetime which included hairdresser, dental assistant, and working at Sandy's Floral Shop in Griffith. She presently had her own cleaning service and worked part-time for Walgreens and Hallmark.

Jackie was beautiful inside and out, had an extremely charismatic personality and touched countless lives throughout her time on earth. She had a heart of gold and provided endless love to the people around her, treating everyone as if they were one of her own. She was best defined through her selfless nature, always caring for others over herself. Her strong faith in the Lord carried her through her daily life. She always loved spending time with her family, created and maintained many family traditions, and made her grandchildrens' events a priority. She was lovingly referred to as Grandma Michigan, Orange Grandma and Nana.

Jackie is preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald E. Richardson, and son Ronald A (Rockin' Ron) Richardson.

Jackie is survived by two brothers: Tom (Cindy) Jalovecky and Dean (Rosemarie) Jalovecky; three children: Jill (Greg) Serbon, Pat (Cindy) Richardson, and Terry (Kelleen) Richardson; eight grandchildren: Chris and Corey (Julie) Bush, Amber (Cody) Sprayberry, Thomas (Celeste), Hannah, Sarah, Adam, and Katy Richardson, as well as her seven great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend visitation for Jackie on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com