VALPARAISO, IN - James A. Gast, of Valparaiso, passed away at home on October 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 6, 1950 to Helen (Wozniak) Gast and Arnold A. Gast. He married Mary A. Misch on October 16, 1976.

He is survived by wife, Mary. Sons, Michael (Amber) Gast and Brian (Jaclyn) Gast; grandchildren Makenzee, Olivia, Isabella, Joseph, Madison and Brynlee Gast; sister, Carolyn (Jim) Faulstich of LaPorte, IN and his brother Raymond (Teenia) Gast of Michigan City, IN. Proud uncle of his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Helen; brother, Eugene.

He worked as a machinist all his life until retirement in 2016 from Aero Machine. He was devoted Catholic at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Valparaiso, IN.

Viewing on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME. INC., 2305 Campbell St. Valparaiso, IN from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

From the DYKES FUNERAL HOME at 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN 46385 for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial St. Paul Cemetery. Donations may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.